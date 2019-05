Steez On A Boat After-Party w/Sweet Delta Dawn

WHO: Sweet Delta Dawn

WHAT: Fire On Water Presents: Steez On A Boat After-Party

WHERE: Fire On Water - 518 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI

WHEN: Saturday, June 8th 10:00pm-close

COST: FREE SHOW

On Saturday, June 8th Sweet Delta Dawn returns to Fire On Water for their annual Steez Boat Cruise after-party! This event marks Sweet Delta Dawn's 3rd year in a row hosting the Steez On A Boat after-party at Fire On Water. After the cruise, ride the wave over to Fire On Water and keep the good times rolling all night! Sweet Delta Dawn is playing a full night of music! Come on out to Fire On Water and help support your local music venue. It’s a FREE SHOW!

Sweet Delta Dawn is a four piece rock ensemble from Madison, Wisconsin consisting of a talented group of musicians and songwriters. Started in 2012, Sweet Delta Dawn has been a staple in the Madison jam community ever since. They play a variety of jam, classic rock, jazz, funk, prog, and modern music. Their music creates a platform for people to feel free and expressive. “You will LOVE Sweet Delta Dawn!” raves The Frequency!