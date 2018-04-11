On Wednesday, April 11, from 2-4pm, we welcome Italian guitarist, composer, and producer, Stefano Barone, who will present a workshop and master class in UWM Kenilworth Square East 640, 1925 East Kenilworth Place. This event is free and open to the public.

Stefano Barone’s use of devices and effects distinguish his music from that of most other finger-style guitar performers. His compositions are created with both 6- and 10-string guitars, a multi-track machine, and intermittent alteration of the guitar to be able to accompany his music with a cello bow. Imagine that!

Click here to see Stefano Barone covering Daft Punk:

https://youtu.be/tT8EcVzm9dg