Steve Hopkins to exhibit Social Realism

Veteran printmaker, Steven Hopkins, will display a solo exhibition of his wood carved prints at Inspiration Studios for the month of March. The exhibit, titled Social Realism, will be on display March 2 through March 31 at the West Allis gallery, located at 1500 S. 73rd Street. An Opening Reception with the artist will be held on March 2, 5-8pm. It is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Steve Hopkins has been a printmaker for almost five decades. He studied with Molishe Smith, an accomplished etcher of the 20th Century, and with David Zaig, art professor, film maker and writer. He graduated with a Fine Arts degree from UW-Parkside over 40 years ago and began a career in printmaking. His woodcut prints incorporate elements of etching, engraving and woodcut techniques.

All framed prints will be available for purchase. Also for sale will be a printed catalogue of Hopkins’ works, appropriate for coffee table displays or for the avid social commentator or artist who wants to learn about the history involved in creating the masterful prints.

The Opening Reception for Social Realism will take place Saturday, March 2, 5:00-8:00pm at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd Street in West Allis. It is free and open to the public. For those unable to attend the opening, the exhibit will be available for viewing during March 15-24 performances of the Cream City Theater’s Is Murder Tax-Deductible? Private viewings can also be arranged by contacting the gallery.

For more details about this exhibit and the artist, visit www.inspirationstudiosgallery.com