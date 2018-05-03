Steven Wilson w/Paul Draper

Dubbed “The King of Progressive Rock” and known as the frontman of Porcupine Tree, Steven Wilson has made an astonishing 50 albums. His new solo album, To the Bone, features squalls of furious guitars and occasional shifting time signatures but is mostly artful, sophisticated pop-rock, channelling the favourites of his youth: Talk Talk’s The Colour of Spring, Peter Gabriel’s So, and Tears For Fears’ Sowing The Seeds of Love. From eloquent soundscapes to hard-hitting riffs with enough crunch to rattle the floorboards, this is a good old fashioned live show that you have to experience.

Steven has garnered a reputation as one of the world’s top go-to guys to remix classic albums and has worked on new mixes of many vintage records, including King Crimson’s ‘In The Court of The Crimson King’, Jethro Tull’s ‘Aqualung’, and XTC’s ‘Skylarking’.