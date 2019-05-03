Stomata and B~Free
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045
Jay Anderson returns from New Orleans to join forces with his mighty jazz trio, Stomata, and the one-and-only queen of Milwaukee R&B, B~Free, for a very special event that will showcase the amazing sounds of both bands in one amazing show! Stomata’s core trio will be joined by a variety of special guests to debut their brand new album, Crawfish and High Life on The Harris Theater stage. B~Free has shared stages with a variety of major artists, even opening for Janelle Monáe at Summerfest 2018. Her self-produced sophomore album, Ode 2 A Luv Affair LP, was hailed as the #1 Milwaukee Album by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in 2016.
Stomata: Jay Anderson (saxophone + vocals), Dave Schoepke (drums), John Simons (bass)
B~Free: B~Free (flute + vocals), Quinten Farr (keyboards), Alex Julien (bass), Jonathan Harris (drums)