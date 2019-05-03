Stomata and B~Free

Jay Anderson returns from New Orleans to join forces with his mighty jazz trio, Stomata, and the one-and-only queen of Milwaukee R&B, B~Free, for a very special event that will showcase the amazing sounds of both bands in one amazing show! Stomata’s core trio will be joined by a variety of special guests to debut their brand new album, Crawfish and High Life on The Harris Theater stage. B~Free has shared stages with a variety of major artists, even opening for Janelle Monáe at Summerfest 2018. Her self-produced sophomore album, Ode 2 A Luv Affair LP, was hailed as the #1 Milwaukee Album by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in 2016.

Stomata: Jay Anderson (saxophone + vocals), Dave Schoepke (drums), John Simons (bass)

B~Free: B~Free (flute + vocals), Quinten Farr (keyboards), Alex Julien (bass), Jonathan Harris (drums)