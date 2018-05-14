Stories From Poriya Hospital in Israel

Hear stories from four medical staff from Poriya Hospital in Israel. Poriya Hospital – located a short distance from the Syrian border – for several years has quietly been providing medical care to children in Syria who have no other access to care, because the Syrian civil war has destroyed the medical infrastructure. Four hospital leaders will describe how they help these children and their families, despite the fact that Syria is officially at war with Israel too. They will also share how they care for the highly diverse population in their region, a diversity reflected in the medical staff.

RSVP at https://www.MilwaukeeJewish.org/Poriya