StorySlam: Immigration to Bay View

The Bay View Historical Society is partnering with Ex Fabula on StorySlam on June 4th at Puddler’s Hall. The theme of the evening is immigration. John Gurda will be opening the program with a brief history of Puddler’s Hall. For this curated StorySlam, community members were picked in advance. Come listen to stories on immigrating to Bay View and share your own story via UltraShorts. StorySlams are spaces where adults can connect over true, personal stories. Ex Fabula is a Milwaukee nonprofit that strengthens community bonds through the art of storytelling.

For information contact Anne Maedke at pansydc@execpc.com