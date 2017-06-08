Event time: June 24-Aug. 5. Gallery Hours: Saturdays from 11am - 4pm and by appointment.

The Frank Juarez Gallery is pleased to present the Street Artists of Milwaukee exhibition featuring works by five Wisconsin artists with street art experience. Exhibiting artists are: Nova Czarnecki, Fred Kaems, John Kowalczyk, Michael Maier, and Dave Watkins.

Join us on June 24 from 5-8 pm for our artists’ reception. This exhibition runs from June 24 – August 5, 2017. The Frank Juarez Gallery is located at 207 E. Buffalo Street, #600, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202. This is exhibition is co-curated by Frank Juarez and Stacey Williams-Ng of Wallpapered City.

This exhibition will feature the works of a select few artists whose outdoor murals and markings have made a difference in the Milwaukee urban landscape in recent years. Kowalczyk participated in Black Cat Alley, Czarnecki in the Bay View Street Canvas Project, and Fred Kaems in the Beerline Trail Mural project. Artists were chosen based on their unique take on what street art can be, and for their unique voices. One of the artists will produce an indoor mural measuring 8 feet x 8 feet to be exhibited at the gallery.

Mike Change, a street artist in our city since the 90s, is known for his lettering style and his rogue application of mail stickers with political and other provocative messaging. Visitors to the gallery will be invited to participate in the show by leaving their own messages and doodles on similar USPS mail stickers.