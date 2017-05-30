Event time: 4-8pm

Street Eats is back for Summer 2017! Join us on June 2nd at Catalano Square Park in the Historic Third Ward for the first Street Eats of the season.

Enjoy food from area food trucks and carts, live music from J. Ryan Trio and a Lakefront Brewery beer tent! Guests will receive a special Lakefront beer koozie and an Irish Fest frisbee plate while supplies last.

More info: ShepherdExpress.com/StreetEatsJune