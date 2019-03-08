Streets of Old Milwaukee Alive!

Travel back in time with our costumed interpreters. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about the fascinating people, places, and products that made Milwaukee famous!

Dates and Times

Friday, March 8, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.*

Cost

Free with admission; free to members.

Details

Friday, March 8

Curator Tables

"All that Glistens: 19th-Century Decorative and Useful Glass from the MPM Collections"

Presented by Al Muchka, Curator of American and Local History, MPM

A collections-level look at the style, color, and use of glass in 19th-century America, with a special look at Milwaukee's glass industry.

"The Great Race: 24 Hours at the State Fair Race Track, September 26, 1908"

Presented by Valerie Davis, Honorary Curator of Textiles Collections, MPM

Based on a collection of flags and hood cover from the Milwaukee Automobile Club, hear the story of Milwaukee's great endurance race.

Saturday, March 9

Ragtime Music with Omar Rasidagic

Enjoy hoppin' piano music from the turn of the 20th century!

Alive! events are open to the public, and also make a great school Field Trip. Call 414-278-2714 for field trip information or to make a school reservation.

*Please note downtown street closures due to the St. Patrick's Day Parade, beginning at noon. The Parade steps off from 3rd and Wisconsin in front of the Grand Avenue Mall, then proceeds east to Plankinton, north on Plankinton to Kilbourn, west on Kilbourn to Old World Third Street, north on Old World Third Street to Juneau to Water Street, south on Water Street to Highland.