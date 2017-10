×

Since liberation in 1945, over 30,000 pieces of art that were made during the Holocaust have been documented. Created clandestinely in camps, ghettos, and in hiding, these pieces of art demonstrate the human capacity for resilience and willpower. This art was produced in unthinkably dire circumstances, and supports the notion that the process of creating art is healing.

Artists of varying ages and nationalities imprisoned throughout Europe during the Holocaust, turned to art making as a means of expression and protest. Elizabeth Hlavek, Clinical Professional Art Therapist and PhD Candidate in Art Therapy, will explore the art created during the Holocaust, focusing on the creativity within Terezin or Theresienstadt where many artists, writers, musicians and scientists were imprisoned, and how it demonstrates resiliency and humanity.

Thanks to our co-sponsors Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center, Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid and Harry and Rose Samson Jewish Community Center.