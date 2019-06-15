IndependenceFirst Stride & Glide Family-Friendly 5K

Join IndependenceFirst for its 10th Annual Stride & Glide family-friendly Run/Walk/Roll plus Zumba and Kids’ Activities on June 15. Stride & Glide is a great day of outdoor activity in support of IndependenceFirst, a nonprofit organization providing services that empower people with disabilities.

The festivities will take place at the IndependenceFirst main office, 540 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, with the 5K Run/Walk/Roll (Run and Wheelchair Races are Chip-Timed) and 2.5K Walk traveling through Walker’s Point and the Harbor District. Come explore our neighborhood before joining us for yoga, Zumba, kids’ activities and lunch—there’s plenty of parking! New this year, participants will also have a chance to try our new adaptive gaming equipment.

The registration cost is $30 for adults before May 10, $35 after. The cost includes event participation, a t-shirt and lunch. Kids 11 and under are invited to participate for free (free registration does not include an event t-shirt).

For more information or to register, visit www.StrideAndGlide.org or call 414-291-7520 V/Relay.