Student Art Show, A Seat at the Table: Expression on the Movement for Black Lives

Event time: 9:30am-2pm and 4pm-7pm

Multimedia exhibit and art show.

All artwork created in conjunction with Social Work 591, Race in America

This class examined the historical, cultural, social, and political ways in which race is configured and deployed in the United States and beyond in the past and present. Furthermore, this class examined the broad range of influences that shape and defines the movement for Black lives by critically analyzing a women-led movement through readings, podcast, current television programs, documentaries, music, videos, and guest lecturers. The course was taught in the context of race and human rights. Among the many topics that we discussed, these are some of them; the social construction of race, black feminist thought, LGBTQ issues, mass incarceration, the rise of the alt-right, and environmental issues.

Price: Free