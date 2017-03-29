Event time: 9am-12pm

Spring Cleaning? Donate to “Stuff the Squad” and help a victim!

The Waukesha County Victim/Witness Assistance Program and the City of Waukesha

Police Department and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department are partnering to host

“Stuff the Squad”.

Please bring new or gently-used clothing and toys to “Stuff the Squad”. Help provide

comfort to adults and children who have been victims of domestic violence, sexual assault,

burglary, and many other types of crime.

For questions, please contact Kristi Maglio at (262)548-7908.

Price: Free