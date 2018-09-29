Sturgeon Fest 2018: Free Family Festival!

It's the fishiest end to Milwaukee's festival season around! Head to Lakeshore State Park in downtown Milwaukee for Sturgeon Fest on Saturday, September 29th to enjoy a day of free, family fun (and make a huge difference while doing it!).

Sturgeon were swimming at the same time as the DINOSAURS, but due to pollution and overfishing, this extremely important prehistoric species hadn't been seen in the Milwaukee River in over 100 years. YOU can help us and our great partners at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continue to change that! Be a part of this amazing comeback story and join thousands of other community members when you sponsor a young sturgeon for a small donation and hand release them into Lake Michigan.

The Sturgeon Fest festivities continue all day with games and activities for all ages, educational booths, delicious local food trucks, and so much more. We've got a lot of great activities in the works for this years event- stay tuned for all the updates!

2018 sturgeon sponsorship is now open! For just $10, release one of these pre-historic marvels into Lake Michigan and be a (literally!) hands-on part of bringing them back into our waters. Only 750 sturgeon are available for pre-Fest sponsorship, and these sold out well in advance of the Fest last year. Very limited sturgeon may be available the day of the event, so we definitely recommend sponsoring ahead of time to ensure you can release.

For full details on the festival, the project it supports, and how you can release a sturgeon, visit www.sturgeonfest.org.