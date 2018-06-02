Suave
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
SUAVE’ LIVE at MEZCALERO June 2, 9 PM
Dance the night away with Southeastern most complete dance band SUAVE’. SUAVE’ plays a mix of dance music consisting of R&B, Soul, Funk, Rock, Classic Rock, 80's Pop, Latin Rock. Join SUAVE' Kim Marie official lead vocalist and Jim Best in a dynamic duo combination of fun and energy! Bring your dancing shoes and sway with the smooth sound of SUAVE.
For advance reservations call 414-897-8296
Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar
https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/