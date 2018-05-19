Sultry Sounds of the Underground w/Mary Vaughn
McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405
We are Sultry Sounds of the Underground based out Salem WI. A 90s alternative influenced band from Salem WI we hope you dig it!
Mary Vaughn
Mary Vaughn is a singer-songwriter, musician, professional vocalist, published writer and private music teacher. Formerly fronting projects such as Magic Magick, The Almas, and the all-female group Porcelain, she now performs solo.
