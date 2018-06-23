Summer Concert Series in Umbrella Bar: Superfly (6:30pm)
The Rock Sports Complex 7900 W. Crystal Ridge Drive, Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
Enjoy live music every Saturday night from June 2 through September 22. Shows start at 6:30pm, and guests can enjoy tap beer, wine, and cocktails at the Umbrella Bar -- as well as some of the greatest views in the region from the comfort of our spacious brick patio.
Great music, great friends, and great surroundings -- join us for the Summer Concert Series at The Rock!
Info
Live Music/Performance