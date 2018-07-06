"Summer Evenings: A Musical Kaleidoscope" with The New Vintage Frets

Congregation Shalom in Fox Point is pleased to announce the return of “Summer Evenings: A Musical Kaleidoscope,” a series of free concerts featuring artists from select musical genres. Each year, several hundred guests attend the concerts, and this year is expected to generate the largest crowd to date. All concerts begin at 8 p.m.

On Friday, July 6th, the New Vintage Frets will share their beautiful and unique mandolin sounds, offering music from the early 1900s that is sure to delight. The series concludes on Friday, August 17th with Vintage Mix, a wonderful quartet of 17-year-old quadruplets performing a capella-style music.

Summer Evenings: A Musical Kaleidoscope is the concept and gift to the community of Cantor Karen Berman of Congregation Shalom, and is generously underwritten by caring donors. The concerts are free and open to all. Boxed dinners are available at $10 each, or attendees may bring their own. RSVP to (414) 352-9288 one week prior to each event is required for dinner seating and to purchase boxed dinners. Details are available at www.cong-shalom.org/summer-evenings-musical-kaleidoscope-9.

Congregation Shalom is the largest Reform synagogue in Wisconsin. Located at 7630 North Santa Monica Blvd. in Fox Point, the synagogue hosts several events throughout the year that are open to all.