Summer Musical Auditions - The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

Please prepare 32 bars of a song for singing. There will be cold script reading and light choreography taught at auditions.

Auditions are open for those 18+ years old. Those under the age of 18 may audition only if they have signed parental permission form.

Please direct questions to: HaylofterTickets@gmail.com

Show Synopsis:

This happy-go-lucky view of small-town vice and statewide political side-stepping recounts the good times and the demise of the Chicken Ranch, known since the 1850s as one of the better pleasure palaces in all of Texas. Governors, senators, mayors, and even victorious college football teams frequent Miss Mona’s cozy bordello, until that Puritan nemesis Watchdog focuses his television cameras and his righteous indignation on the institution.

Show dates: July 12-22, 2018