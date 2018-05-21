Summer Musical Auditions - The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

to Google Calendar - Summer Musical Auditions - The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas - 2018-05-21 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Musical Auditions - The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas - 2018-05-21 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Musical Auditions - The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas - 2018-05-21 18:30:00 iCalendar - Summer Musical Auditions - The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas - 2018-05-21 18:30:00

Malt House Theatre 109 N. Main St., Burlington, Wisconsin 53105

Please prepare 32 bars of a song for singing. There will be cold script reading and light choreography taught at auditions.

Auditions are open for those 18+ years old. Those under the age of 18 may audition only if they have signed parental permission form.

Please direct questions to: HaylofterTickets@gmail.com

Show Synopsis:

This happy-go-lucky view of small-town vice and statewide political side-stepping recounts the good times and the demise of the Chicken Ranch, known since the 1850s as one of the better pleasure palaces in all of Texas. Governors, senators, mayors, and even victorious college football teams frequent Miss Mona’s cozy bordello, until that Puritan nemesis Watchdog focuses his television cameras and his righteous indignation on the institution.

Show dates: July 12-22, 2018

Info
Malt House Theatre 109 N. Main St., Burlington, Wisconsin 53105 View Map
Theater & Dance
2627639873
to Google Calendar - Summer Musical Auditions - The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas - 2018-05-21 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Musical Auditions - The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas - 2018-05-21 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Musical Auditions - The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas - 2018-05-21 18:30:00 iCalendar - Summer Musical Auditions - The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas - 2018-05-21 18:30:00 to Google Calendar - Summer Musical Auditions - The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas - 2018-05-22 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Musical Auditions - The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas - 2018-05-22 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Musical Auditions - The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas - 2018-05-22 18:30:00 iCalendar - Summer Musical Auditions - The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas - 2018-05-22 18:30:00