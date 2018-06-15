Summer reception at Gallery 218 Friday June 15 6-9pm

Located in The Historic Third Ward in The Marshall Building at 207 E. Buffalo St Suite 218 Milwaukee WI 53202, Gallery 218 celebrates 28 years as a cooperative gallery exhibiting original contemporary art. The gallery’s focus is abstraction, conceptualism and experimental work in all media.

Currently on exhibit and opening with a special reception on June 15, from 6pm -9pm with appetizers, cash bar, and live jazz guitar by Keith Watling

Meet our artists Judith Hooks, Bernie Newman, JoAnne Ohare, Martha Coaty, Pui Che, Scott Onsager, Lew Cadkin and Carol Liesenfelder.

More information: www.gallery218.com, 414-643-1732