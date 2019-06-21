Summer Solstice Concert for Milwaukee Make Music Day

A Summer Solstice Concert will be celebrated at the Beulah Brinton House, 2590 S. Superior Street in Bay View WI on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 3:00–8:30 pm for “Milwaukee Make Music Day”

Enjoy a free evening of acoustic music, bring a lawn chair, and hang out with your neighbors at the lovely new Gazebo on the Bay View Historical Society’s Beulah Brinton House lawn this longest day of the year. Any donations will benefit the Beulah Brinton House renovation.

Performances include:

3-4pm-Julie Thompson ~ Family Fun Music

4–5pm -The Pardee Boys ~ Folk Trio

5–6pm - Green Sails ~ Irish Traditional Music

6–7pm - Four Winds ~ Clarinet Quartet

7–8pm- SilverMusic ~ Flute Ensemble

8- 8:30pm - David HB Drake ~ Wisconsin folk music

Information

at: http://www.organicarts.info / beulahbrintonhouseconcerts@gmail.com / 414–702–6053

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2210315295965286/

This event is part of Make Music Milwaukee Day, a national day of "front porch" music across the country. More information at: http://www.makemusicday.org/milwaukee/

Lizzy Cichowski, Events Coordinator

Brass Bell Music Store

210 West Silver Spring Drive Milwaukee, WI 53217

milwaukee@makemusicday.org / 414.963.1000