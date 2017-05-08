Event time: 12pm-12am

The Summer Soulstice Music Festival, presented by Miller Lite and hosted by the East Side BID, will take over E. North Avenue for one day on Saturday, June 24. The Festival is one of Milwaukee’s largest music festivals with 18 Milwaukee bands on three stages, produced by Made in Milwaukee.

In its 17th year, the Summer Soulstice Music Festival is a celebration of the East Side and the longest day of the year. Enjoy live entertainment, a Milwaukee Maker Market, East Side restaurants, food trucks, dodgeball, BMX stunt bikes, the Adventure Rock Wall, bowling, family-friendly activities and more.

Kick off the event with Urban Om yoga at North Point Water Tower Park at 10 AM with The Urban 108: Summer Soulstice Music Festival

For a full program of Summer Soulstice Music Festival activities please visit http://summersoulsticemke.com/