Summer Volleyball Leagues

Event time: 6, 7, or 8 pm on weekdays; 4, 5, or 6 on weekends

JB’s on 41, Milwaukee’s premier bowling center, is offering more than bowling this summer: sand volleyball leagues are now forming for the summer season.

Most summer league volleyball courts are at the park or at a bar, but JB’s on 41 Family Fun Center is the perfect combination of both, a place for families, friends and co-workers to socialize, experience friendly competition and play volleyball under the sun.

“We’re excited to kick-off the summer activities here at JB’s on 41 with sand volleyball leagues,” said David Bardon, owner of JB’s on 41. “JB’s on 41 is a hidden gem of the Milwaukee community, and our volleyball leagues are just a small piece of what we have to offer.”

Social and competitive volleyball leagues are available on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and game play will run on a rotating schedule to keep things fun and fair for all players. Benefits of play include a season-long pitcher race, 3-0 pizza sweeps and prizes.

Teams interested should join before April 23 to save $25 on the registration fee. Sign up at jbson41.com/volleyball/ or on-site at JB’s on 41, 4040 S. 27th Street.

Other summer offers include bags leagues, bowling leagues and party packages. To learn more, visit www.jbson41.com or call (414) 281-8200.

Price: $225/team