SummerStage Broadway Series: Little Women

Event time: directed by Diane Powell June 8 – 24, Thursdays through Saturdays - 7:30PM

Under the guidance of their beloved mother, the four young March sisters – tempestuous Jo, motherly Meg, shy Beth, and spoiled baby Amy – struggle to keep their family going while their father is away in the Civil War. In this beautifully dramatized adaptation of Louisa Alcott’s classic novel, each girl strives to find her true self even as sibling rivalry and illness cast their shadows.

Please note that there is a $5 park entrance fee per vehicle. It’s free if you have a state park sticker.

For info: http://summerstageofdelafield.org

Price: une 8*, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22*, 23, 24 @ 7:30 pm $20 Adults, $18 Seniors/Students/Military, $10 Youth * Value nights ~ All tickets $10