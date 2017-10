The Chance Ensemble with Norman Gilliland

John Muir – University of the Wilderness

Sponsored by Wisconsin Public Radio, Celebrating its 100th Year on the Air

August 27, 2017 ~ 6:30PM

Adults $17, Seniors/Students/Military $15, Youth $8

With WPR’s Norman Gilliland narrating, Muir’s own words provide the unifying thread in this transformative production which embraces the long standing tradition of bringing the inspiration of the natural world to the concert hall. In this performance, Muir’s writings are celebrated, reflected upon, and reinforced by an accompanying score of nature-forged new music. The ensemble describes their musical landscape as “a place where contemporary, classical, and Celtic music beautifully collide, bringing a drink of pure 19th century water to a 21st century thirsty for nature’s inspiration.”

Act 1 – Scotland

The Round Earth Rolls – words by John Muir, music by Ed Willett

Hardiman the Fiddler – Traditional

Morrison’s Jig – Traditional

The Kings – Traditional

The Inchcape Bell – music by Ed Willett and Cheryl Leah

The Holy Ground – music and lyrics by Gerry O’Beirne

Act 2 – Wisconsin

Hickory Hill jig – music by Ed Willett

Fountain Lake – music by Ed Willett

A Historical Stop – Cheryl Leah narrating

The Cricket’s Call – music by Ed Willett, lyrics by Cheryl Leah

Intermission

Act 2 – California

The Glistening Feathers of the Fern – music by Ed Willett, Lyrics by Cheryl Leah

A Historical Stop – Cheryl Leah narrating

Stroll of the Summerling – Music by Ed Willett Cheryl Leah and Dick Cunico, lyrics by Cheryl Leah

Eyes in the Trees – music by Ed Willett, lyrics by Cheryl Leah

Highland Rover – music by Severin Behnen, lyrics by Robert Burns

Night Steps Softly – music by Ed Willett, lyrics by Cheryl Leah

The Dragon’s Eye – music by Ed Willett, lyrics by Cheryl Leah

Roses in the Hollow – music by Ed Willett, lyrics by Cheryl Leah

Please note that there is a $5 per vehicle park use fee. It’s free if you have a state park sticker.