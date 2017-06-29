SummerStage Chamber Series: Milwaukee Musaik Chamber Group
Lapham Peak State Park W329 N846 County Highway C, Delafield, Wisconsin 53108
Event time: 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Join us for a great concert by the Milwaukee Musaik group as our 2nd Chamber Music Series event.
Milwaukee Musaik, formerly known as the Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra, is Milwaukee’s only self-governing chamber orchestra consortium, and one of only 65 chamber orchestras in the nation. Since its founding in 1973 as the Milwaukee Chamber Music Society, it has earned a reputation as one of southeastern Wisconsin’s finest professional performing arts groups. The Philomusica Quartet portion of the orchestra will be playing at SummerStage. They will be performing selections including:
- Beethoven’s depiction of “Romeo and Juliet’s tomb scene”,
- Tchaikovsky’s “Accordion” quartet,
- Dvorak’s “American” quartet,
- Gardel’s “Por una Cabeza” tango,
- and other bonbons…
Please note that there is a $5 per vehicle park use fee. It’s free if you have a state park sticker.
Price: Adults $17, Seniors/Students/Military $15, Youth $8