SummerStage Winter Music Series: Bill & Lin O'Connor

Sunday March 19th ~ 4:00-6:00pm – Bill & Lin O’Connor ~ Irish,

folk, acoustic

What better group to have just after St Patrick’s Day. The longtime favorites

at Irish Fest, the Bill & Lin O’Connor trio (with son Chris) will entertain you

with many classic Irish and folk songs. Their sound is tight, powerful,

polished and refreshing. They perform a mix of original, traditional, and

Irish-American folk tunes, but have also been known to throw in occasional

unexpected songs of different genres.

The concerts will be held at the Delafield History Center, 426 Wells St, Delafield, WI 53018. Soda, beer & wine will be available for purchase. Tickets are $17 and $15 for seniors. You may purchase tickets at the SummerStage office at 412 Genesee Street in Delafield or online at www.summerstageofdelafield.org. You may also purchase

tickets at the Hawks Inn Visitor Center during the hour prior to the performance. Please check to make sure the performance isn’t sold out.

For more information on future events and performances, please visit our website at

www.SummerStageofDelafield.org, or email us at info@summerstageofdelafield.org.