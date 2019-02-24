Sunday Night at the Movies: Indie Film Series: Fatima's Revenge

to Google Calendar - Sunday Night at the Movies: Indie Film Series: Fatima's Revenge - 2019-02-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Night at the Movies: Indie Film Series: Fatima's Revenge - 2019-02-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Night at the Movies: Indie Film Series: Fatima's Revenge - 2019-02-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Night at the Movies: Indie Film Series: Fatima's Revenge - 2019-02-24 18:00:00

NŌ STUDIOS 1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

The BFR’s Sunday Night at the Movies: Independent Film Series presents:

"FATIMA'S REVENGE"

Fatima’s Revenge (2018) is a feature film thriller drama about an undocumented West African home health aide who is called in to cover for another worker. Upon arrival to this typical American suburban house, Fatima discovers that the patient is an ailing Trump supporter. What ensues is pure chaos.

Director: Gerald Barclay

Exclusively screening in Wisconsin at Nō Studios’ state of the art theater

MUST RSVP via Eventbrite - Free Admission

Movie starts PROMPTLY at 6p

Q&A with filmmaker afterwards along with a meet and greet in the Nō Studios gallery/bar.

Powered by Black Film Review (BFR)

Info
NŌ STUDIOS 1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Film
to Google Calendar - Sunday Night at the Movies: Indie Film Series: Fatima's Revenge - 2019-02-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Night at the Movies: Indie Film Series: Fatima's Revenge - 2019-02-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Night at the Movies: Indie Film Series: Fatima's Revenge - 2019-02-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Night at the Movies: Indie Film Series: Fatima's Revenge - 2019-02-24 18:00:00