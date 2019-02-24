Sunday Night at the Movies: Indie Film Series: Fatima's Revenge

The BFR’s Sunday Night at the Movies: Independent Film Series presents:

"FATIMA'S REVENGE"

Fatima’s Revenge (2018) is a feature film thriller drama about an undocumented West African home health aide who is called in to cover for another worker. Upon arrival to this typical American suburban house, Fatima discovers that the patient is an ailing Trump supporter. What ensues is pure chaos.

Director: Gerald Barclay

Exclusively screening in Wisconsin at Nō Studios’ state of the art theater

MUST RSVP via Eventbrite - Free Admission

Movie starts PROMPTLY at 6p

Q&A with filmmaker afterwards along with a meet and greet in the Nō Studios gallery/bar.

Powered by Black Film Review (BFR)