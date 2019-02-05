The All-Star SUPERband (6pm)

The All-Star SUPERband is an 18-piece rehearsal big band that's been performing every week since the year 2000. Some of Milwaukee's finest musicians can be seen and heard every Thursday in Elm Grove at O'Donoghue's Irish Pub at 6:00. The band has been featured in concerts along side Mindi Abair, Bobby Caldwell, Sal Lozano, and Doc Severinsen.

The Superband is known for performing a wide variety of big band jazz. Music from the classics like Count Basie, Stan Kenton, and Woody Herman; to the screamers like Maynard Ferguson and Buddy Rich; the avant-guard like Don Ellis and Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra; to modern day bands such as Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band and the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra are all performed regularly. Notable big band arrangers featured include Neal Hefti, Sammy Nestico, Bill Holman, Michael Abene, and Wisconsin's own Frank Mantooth.

During intermission, the SUPERband has asked the audience to give a donation to Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin. These donations have amounted to thousands of dollars every year and benefited the lives of countless children and their families in the Milwaukee area.