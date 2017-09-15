Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Milwaukee Lakefront (600 N. Harbor Drive) 600 N. Harbor Drive , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: Begins 9:15am. Registration 7-9am.

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Sunday, Sept. 24

5K race and 1.4 Komen mile begin at 9:15 a.m.

Milwaukee Lakefront, at Milwaukee Art Museum

Race-day registration from 7 to 9 a.m.

Through Race for the Cure and other events, Komen Wisconsin and its supporters, like presenting

Sponsor Kohl’s, support the fight against breast cancer.

Visit komenwisconsin.org for more details.

Milwaukee Lakefront (600 N. Harbor Drive) 600 N. Harbor Drive , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Benefits / Charity, Runs/Walks
