Event time: Begins 9:15am. Registration 7-9am.

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Sunday, Sept. 24

5K race and 1.4 Komen mile begin at 9:15 a.m.

Milwaukee Lakefront, at Milwaukee Art Museum

Race-day registration from 7 to 9 a.m.

Through Race for the Cure and other events, Komen Wisconsin and its supporters, like presenting

Sponsor Kohl’s, support the fight against breast cancer.

Visit komenwisconsin.org for more details.