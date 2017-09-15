Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure
Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure
Sunday, Sept. 24
5K race and 1.4 Komen mile begin at 9:15 a.m.
Milwaukee Lakefront, at Milwaukee Art Museum
Race-day registration from 7 to 9 a.m.
Through Race for the Cure and other events, Komen Wisconsin and its supporters, like presenting
Sponsor Kohl’s, support the fight against breast cancer.
Visit komenwisconsin.org for more details.
Milwaukee Lakefront (600 N. Harbor Drive) 600 N. Harbor Drive , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
