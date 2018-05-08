Tomorrow’s the wedding! Tonight’s the party! Bride-to-be Milica and her girlfriends prepare for her new life in the Milwaukee premiere of "Svadba–Wedding", presented by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company. Composed by Montreal-based Ana Sokolović and sung in Serbian, this a cappella opera follows the six friends through a boisterous night of girl-talk, dancing, bridal traditions and a touch of soul-searching. English translation of lyrics will be available at the performance.

Tuesday, May 8 at 7:30 PM / Wednesday, May 9 at 7:30 PM / Thursday, May 10 at 7:30 PM

"Svadba–Wedding" lasts approximately 60 minutes with no intermission.

Best Place, 901 W. Juneau, Milwaukee 53233

Ticket Prices

$50 VIP (Enjoy a PBR and a pierogi at the head table!)

$28 General (These are general admission seats at one of our guest tables)

$18 Students and Artists (These are reduced general admission seats at one of our guest tables)

Order online at https://svadba.bpt.me or 800-838-3006

Stage Director: Jill Anna Ponasik / Choreographer: Debra Loewen

Music Director/Conductor: Adam Qutaishat / Assistant Stage Director: Daniel J. Brylow

Featuring Milwaukee Opera Theatre singers Alaina Carlson, Lydia Rose Eiche, Allison Hull, Sarah Richardson, Mikaela Schneider and Kati Schwaber and Wild Space Dancers: Kylee Mae Karzen, Danielle Lohuis, Elisabeth Roskopf, Maggie Seer and Jimmi Renae Weyneth.

For more information, visit www.milwaukeeoperatheatre.org or www.wildspacedance.org