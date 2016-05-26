Event time: 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM

See country's biggest names come to life! Sweet Dreams and Honky Tonks is a new musical revue that cleverly weaves the lives of Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash, giving the audience a glimpse into their colorful lives and showcasing their hits with top quality musical skill. This is “a dream of a concert” you won’t want to miss!

Price: PREMIUM $28 | STANDARD $24