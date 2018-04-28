Swing Chevron w/Greg Byers

SWING CHEVRON WITH GREG BYERS-- SATURDAY, APRIL 28TH 8PM

$8.00

Swing Chevron is a Hot Swing Ensemble based in Milwaukee Wisconsin. Lead by violinist Allen Russell, the group plays swing styles from the 20s, 30s, and 40s, as well as Allen's original tunes. With lyrical melodies, driving gypsy rhythms, and a touch of good humor, Swing Chevron brings the vintage hot sound you crave!

Greg Byers, M.M. uses his talents as a performer, composer, educator and producer to share the wisdom and beauty of great music with people of all backgrounds. His relationship with music began at 2 1/2, when he first studied cello in the Suzuki method. In 2008 Greg became the first person in the history of University of Miami to double major in Instrumental Performance/Studio Music & Jazz on cello and bass, Summa Cum Laude.

Since then he has performed on BBC Two (Later... with Jools Holland) and Univision (Latin GRAMMYs); been a featured artist/clinician at New Directions Cello Festival, Creative Strings Workshop, and Mark Wood;8's Rock Orchestra Camp; arranged strings for the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Birth of a Ghost by Omar Rodriguez Lopez. His latest project is the creation of a suite for chamber ensemble and tasting menu featuring Cafe Alma, where every movement is paired with an hors d’oeuvres; funded by the Artist's Initiative Grant through the Minnesota State Arts Board. http://www.cellogreg.com/