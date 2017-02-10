Event time: 4pm

SWM/Windsong presents Star Paths Live III: Subconscious ~ an encore presentation of the Solar Wind Media Star Paths television show presented live and with a follow-up Q & A with members of the original cast on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 4 p.m. at Bremen Cafe, 901 E. Clarke Street (414) 431-1932.

We are also partnering with one of our old favorites, the Salvation Army. Please bring a non-perishable food item for the Salvation Army's food drive.

Further information go to www.solarwindmedia.com ; https://solarwindmedia.wordpress.com ; or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SWTNSWRadioSWMultimedia/?ref=ts&fref=ts