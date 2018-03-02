Symphony Fantastique

Guest conductor Joshua Weilerstein leads the MSO in a performance of French composer Hector Berlioz’s groundbreaking, five-movement Symphonie Fantastique—though he might well have dubbed it Symphonie Hallucinogenique. In addition to performing contemporary composer Christopher Rouse’s Bump, soloist Karen Gomyo joins the orchestra for Sergei Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major, Op. 19 of 1923. (John Jahn)