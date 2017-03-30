T.L. Solien – The Foreseeable Past AND Erika Nordqvist – New Drawings

Event time: Gallery Hours: Tues-Friday 11-5 Saturday 11-4

Exhibition: T.L. Solien – The Foreseeable Past

Erika Nordqvist – New Drawings

April 21 – May 27, 2017

Opening Reception: Friday, April 21 (Gallery Night) from 5 to 9pm

The TORY FOLLIARD GALLERY - Milwaukee is pleased to announce TWO new exhibition:

Contemporary artist T.L. Solien entertains the paradox of “The Foreseeable Past” in new work now showing at the Tory Folliard Gallery. Solien, a self-described artist of absurdist cultural critique provides a contemporary perspective on classic narrative images from the annals of art history mixed with his own imaginative retelling. A brightly colored landscape of abstracted farcical figures and fanciful objects invites you to take a step closer. Once engaged you realize all is not as it seems, you have entered a world where belief becomes disbelieve,the annunciation becomes the renunciation and the course of history is altered. Also showing - Drawings, by Swedish artist Erika Nordqvist, exhibit the irony of using basic materials like pencil and paper to communicate rich human experiences and the quest to find a place in this world.