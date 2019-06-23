T.O.T.S Founders Day Jazz Luncheon (12pm)

Four Points by Sheraton Milwaukee (North Shore) 8900 N Kildeer Ct, Brown Deer, Wisconsin 53209

Please join us for an afternoon of jazz, fellowship and lunch at our Jazz founders day Celebration!

Keynote Speaker: Rev. Joseph Ellwanger

Live Jazz Performance: Mr. James Dallas

RSVP by Thursday June 20th.

Purchase ticket here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tots-founders-day-jazz-luncheon-tickets-56524842325?fbclid=IwAR2TBAtWKOy-7UH27T9bRIFPgJchTtRf5HOj5LYGbrcSl94YLjMabrznWBU

Four Points by Sheraton Milwaukee (North Shore) 8900 N Kildeer Ct, Brown Deer, Wisconsin 53209
Live Music/Performance, Misc. Events
