THE ONES’ sole upcoming concert on April 14th at the Grafton Ale House is already one of the most anticipated musical experiences of the year. What’s more they created and produced the entire event themselves.

“Alyson Harms (Nashville Star finalist) and Dave Wacker (recipient of The Shepherd Express Best Guitarist Award) are rare talents" said Jon Rouse, Summerfest Ground Floor Stage. “They have an unbelievable level of chemistry and creativity together on stage. Typically artists of their stature are booked into a well known music venue by an agent or promoter who then, along with many other parties, designs, advertises, manages, and essentially controls the show. This can can cause issues of creative control for artists. For them to bypass all that, produce a concert in a non-traditional music venue, and take charge themselves shows you the incredible level of passion they have for their music. And those two are locals, from our own backyard!”

Drawing inspiration from the music of their formative years in the 90’s and early 00’s, THE ONES opted away from the pre-recorded music and vocals that are the current trend in today’s major concerts, instead deciding to perform in a more intimate and earthy acoustic setting. Adding to the exclusive nature of the event, only a limited number of tickets have been offered to the public. Tickets have been selling so rapidly that the stage was redesigned in a unique and artistic way to accommodate demand.

“We wanted to get back to something honest and real" said Dave. “Coming from a place of passion and inspiration". “We love creating together” added Alyson. “The thing is sometimes when (record) labels, agents, promoters, or whatever get involved they see dollar signs rather than art and the music suffers. That's why we created and produced this concert ourselves!”

THE ONES perform Saturday, April 14, from 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm at the Grafton Ale House, 1208 13t h Avenue, Grafton, WI. Tickets are available exclusively at www.THEONES.us