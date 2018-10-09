On the Table: A Pre-Slam Discussion

Members and guests of Ex Fabula attending our Oct. 9 Story Slam have a bonus opportunity to join a community conversation pre-event as part of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s On the Table initiative.

On Oct. 9, thousands of people throughout the region will participate in On the Table by gathering in small groups to engage in meaningful conversation about our community. Ex Fabula invites you to join our table to discuss Raising our voices – leveraging our stories for greater community impact.

FREE with admission to “Misunderstood” StorySlam. This venue is 21+.

To participate, please reserve your space!