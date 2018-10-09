You are invited to join NEWaukee’s community dinner in the Rotunda of City Hall. Our table will be set for any and all guests interested in individual and collective discussion about improving the quality of life in our community. This is your chance to break bread with friends both new and old while building relationships and generating ideas that move our community forward. As you prepare to participate, consider how diverse perspectives could invigorate dialogue at your table and challenge yourself to meet someone new.

There will be a variety of food options available for purchase. Not hungry but feeling chatty? Pull up a chair and share your brilliant ideas with the table! On the Table has the potential to accelerate our community’s progress.

Please RSVP so we can ensure that every dinner guest is accounted for!