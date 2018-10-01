Tai Chi Class for Beginners

This Intro to Tai Chi class is 8 sessions, and meets every Monday. Relaxed and friendly, many students repeat the class more than once. We will cover basic stances and breathing, stretching tune up for your body and mind connections. Spinal Qigong for back health. Stationary drills will progress to moving across the floor, and ultimately the 8 position Sunrise Tai Chi form will be practiced to the right and the left. Dress comfortably as it going for a walk.