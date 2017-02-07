Talk: Milwaukee

Event time: 4pm

The 47th Annual Morris Fromkin Memorial Lecture, “Transforming Justice: Youth-led Analysis of Mass Criminalization in Milwaukee,” is presented by

· Anne Bonds, Associate Professor, UWM Department of Geography

· Lorraine Halinka Malcoe, Associate Professor, UWM Zilber School of Public Health

· Jenna M. Loyd, Assistant Professor, UWM Zilber School of Public Health

· Jenny Plevin, Program Director, doc|UWM

· Robert Smith, Associate Professor, UWM Department of History

Mass criminalization is one of the most pressing social justice issues of the 21st century. The policing and imprisonment of people of color has become a central component of struggles over racism and inequality in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and across the nation.

The Transforming Justice project uses collaborative workshops and video production to center the perspectives and analyses of young people from marginalized neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Documenting these experiences reveals the harms of mass incarceration often missing from public debate as well as collective visions for freedom and justice.

The Morris Fromkin Memorial Lecture is the longest-running lecture series at UWM.

This lecture is free and open to the public. Accommodations for people with disabilities can be made if requested ahead of time by calling 414-229-6202.

Price: Free and open to the public