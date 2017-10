×

Five years ago, Milwaukee improvisers

,

,

and

joined together to form

. Under the tutelage of coach

, they proudly serve as

’s signature house Harold team.

From a single audience suggestion, the Tall Boys create a rich, comedic improvised one-act play that includes games, character monologues, and songs. Seriously, ANYTHING can happen at a Tall Boys show!

It all takes place at

, where they brew hand-crafted ales in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews.

Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!