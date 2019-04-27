This will be a one-time event.

Tallan Noble Latz will be performing with 3 different bands, 2 of which are BRAND NEW. Tallan will take the stage at 8pm and not leave for the next 3 hours.

Kicking off the night will be the band, which is the new face on the Milwaukee country scene called Throwdown. Throwdown is a guitar driven Country Rock band!

Next, Tallan will perform with his band "Tallan". "Tallan" will be performing their original songs off the upcoming NEW CD that will be released later this summer. Be the first to hear the new material in person.

And closing out the night will be the Classic Rock/Rock band named The Castle Dogs consisting of Tallan on guitar along with singer, Tommy Holland! Holland is the ex- Steppenwolf singer who replaced John Kay when he left Steppenwolf. Holland also fronted the Chicago bands; The Bzz's and the band Holland.

Come on out and see all 3 bands in one night.

* band order subject to change