In Tandem Theatre presents: Carnival

Event time: April 21-May 14.

In Tandem Theatre presents the rarely seen musical Carnival by Michael Stewart with music and lyrics by Bob Merrill from April 21 through May 14, 2017. Let In Tandem take you back to 1920’s France to the magic of the carnival! Before the performance, immerse yourself into the story as you enjoy carnival-like games, tarot card reading from a French themed card deck and learn a few French phrases from the Alliance Française de Milwaukee in the lobby. Enter the theatre and behold a carnival right in front of your eyes as we transform the Tenth Street Theatre into the big tent! This extraordinary musical is a unique collaboration with the Milwaukee Public Theatre. Tickets ($30) are available by calling the Tenth Street Theatre Box Office at 414-271-1371 or in person at 628 North 10th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233. Senior, student, military and group discounts are available. Visit www.intandemtheatre.org for more information, including dates and times, and to order tickets online. The show is best suited for ages 13 and over.

Thursday, April 20 @ 7:30pm (1)

Friday, April 21 @ 8:00pm (2)

Saturday, April 22 @ 4:00pm and 8:00pm

Sunday, April 23 @ 2:00pm

Wednesday, April 26 @ 2:00pm

Thursday, April 27 @ 7:30pm (3)

Friday, April 28 @ 8:00pm

Saturday, April 29 @ 4:00pm and 8:00pm

Sunday, April 30 @ 2:00pm

Wednesday, May 3 @ 7:30pm

Thursday, May 4 @ 7:30pm (3)

Friday, May 5 @ 8:00pm

Saturday, May 6 @ 4:00pm and 8:00pm

Sunday, May 7 @ 2:00pm

Wednesday, May 10 @ 7:30pm

Thursday, May 11 @ 7:30pm (3)

Friday, May 12 @ 8:00pm

Saturday, May 13 @ 4:00pm and 8:00pm

Sunday, May 14 @ 2:00pm

(1) Pay-what-you-can preview performance: tickets on sale one hour prior to curtain; no advance sales

(2) Complimentary opening night reception following the show

(3) Talk back with director and actors following the show

Price: Tickets ($30) are available by calling the Tenth Street Theatre Box Office at 414-271-1371 or in person at 628 North 10th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233.