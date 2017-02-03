In Tandem Theatre presents: Time Stands Still by Donald Marguiles

Tenth Street Theatre 628 N. 10th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Event time: Feb. 23-March 19.

Sarah, a photojournalist, has been injured in a war-torn country. Home recuperating, she is eager to return to work. However, her partner James, awar correspondent, has grown weary of their dangerous occupation and begins to ponder a more conventional life for them. His life-changing questions are deepened when their long-time editor and friend, Richard, introduces his fiancé a decidedly younger woman who helps Richard see the world anew. Will Sarah acquiesce, lowering her camera in order to face the world or is this the end for her and James? Some adult language and situations, best suited for ages 16 and over.

For info: 414-271-1371, http://www.intandemtheatre.org

Price: $25-$30

Tenth Street Theatre 628 N. 10th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Theater & Dance
