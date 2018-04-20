Cardinal Stritch Theatre presents: Tartuffe

The opulent dress and stifling mannerisms of Louis XIV era France come to life in an intimate production of Moliere’s most famous and hilarious “comedy of manners”. Affecting purity, the wily Tartuffe sets out to swindle the obscenely wealthy Orgon using wit, strategy and seduction to set the whole household on its ear. The rich poetry of Moliere and the intricate fashion of the French bourgeois are highlighted in this Black Box production where the audience joins the main characters in Orgon’s Versailles estate drawing room.

April 20-29.

The Cardinal Stritch University Performing Arts Season presents an intriguing blend of productions and events that highlight artistry and academic process. Contact boxoffice@stritch.edu or call (414) 410-4171 for ticket and performance information.