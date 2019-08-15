The Taste of the Gateway

Taste the Best of our Milwaukee South side Restaurants at our 4th Annual Taste of the Gateway. Enjoy food and beverage samples from local restaurants in and around the Airport Gateway Region. FREE Soda and Water provided by FastPark and Pick N Save. LIVE MUSIC, chef's demos, displays and more! Celebrity judges and the public will select a winner for the BEST tasting sample. Presented by The Gateway to Milwaukee. Location: 3980 S. 6th Street, Milwaukee - just across from the Howard Ave. Water Tower. Tickets for samples will be sold at the event. $5.00 for 5 tickets. Most samples will be $1.00. Cash Only. For more info and ticket giveaways, visit our Gateway to Milwaukee Facebook page.