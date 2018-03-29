Taste Life Once a Month @ “The Gustum”

One Thursday night a month, give yourself two hours to catch-up and connect with friends at “The Gustum”, a special event held downtown Cedarburg, AT JJ’s Bar & Grill.

Thursday, March, 29th, 2018, from 7:30-9:30pm, for $19.99, AT JJ’s Bar & Grill will deliver nine “noggin” sized (3-5oz) samples of sought after IPA brews directly to your table.

The IPA brews were selected from Local Celebrity Reporter Kathy Flanigan’s Book: Beer Lover’s Wisconsin. This Gustum is a “Book Tasting”. Lakefront Brewery’s spinach and artichoke dip from page 206 will be on site to taste as well.

3 Floyds brewery has been included as a “Honorary Wisconsin Beer” this month as their hard to find, sought after, awarding winning -- Zombie Dust -- will be The Featured Brew along with Dreadnaught IPA.

3 Floyd has consistently been rated one of the Best Brewers of Beer in The World. We are “hoppy” to feature their brewed works of art at this month’s Gustum.

Gustum means taste in Latin, and this event not only allows you to taste the brews; it also facilitates reading the story of each beer, how it was named, and lets you get to know the people who create these brewed master pieces.

Every beer and every brewery has a story -- just like you and your friends. Sharing your story and listening to your friends on a monthly basis is one of the healthiest most enjoyable habits you can develop. Let’s taste life together once a month AT JJ’s Bar and Grill via “The Gustum”.

Please reserve your spot(s): (262) 618-4006 or atjjsbar@yahoo.com